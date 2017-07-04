NPP MPs Defensive Approach On Contaminated Fuel Is Shameful - NDC Activist

Related Stories The press conference organised by the Majority in Parliament over the contaminated fuel has been described as shameful by Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, the spokesperson of former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) boss.



According to the NDC Communication Team member, it is disappointing to see Members of Parliament covering up crimes with politics; making it clear that the only way to escape punishment from committing any crime is to either join NDC or NPP.



He bemoaned that the moment an issue is politicized, the truth in the issue vanishes, helping the culprit to escape punishment; citing the BOST contaminated fuel saga as a classical case of using politics to free BOST MD, Alfred Obeng in this fraudulent deal.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Mr. Gyamfi expressed his disappointment in the NPP MPs for going in the direction of defence for the Managing Director before the commencement of the investigation inspired by Energy Minister, Hon. Agyarko.



“The press conference organised by the Majority in Parliament over the contaminated fuel is very shameful. And so I am very disappointed that our Parliament is going in that direction”, he jabbed.



“Before the committee started its work of investigation into the matter, we had members of parliament from the minister’s party coming to hold a press conference in effect to defend Alfred Obeng, the BOST MD who is under investigation”, he stressed.



To him, “it was clear from the press conference that the Majority in Parliament had declared the BOST MD innocent ahead of the investigation.



He however pleaded with the chairman for the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament to tread cautiously; urging him to seek for clarification if he does not know and understand the constitution.



“His comment on the section 13 of the company’s code of 1963, Act 179 which he explained that a contract can be awarded to a company before it is incorporated is not true. We are not talking about advert here. The section 13 which the MP quoted talks about a company registered under Act 179”, he elaborated.



He emphasized that Movenpinaa is not a company as the certificate of incorporation of Movenpinaa is rather under an enterprise or business than a company; stressing it is a sole proprietorship, therefore registered under the business name [Act 151].



“So if an individual wants to do business, the person has to register under Act 151 and that is not the same thing as registering a company under the Company’s Act. If it is a registered company under Company’s Act and such company has directors and shareholders and has the various requirements, the law allows under section 13 that such a company even before it is incorporated can be operational”, he explained.



“But sole proprietorship business cannot operate before it is incorporated as Movenpinaa did in the contaminated fuel deal. Evidence shows that Movenpinaa was incorporated in June 1, 2017 but 11 days before its incorporation, they had written to BOST to do trade in contaminated fuel at a certain price”, he emphasized.



He therefore described as fraudulent for an individual to engage in any business transaction using a letterhead of unregistered enterprise; registering his anger for the fact that MPs in the Majority side are defending this fraudulent company for using unregistered business letterhead to do business with state institution.



"Movenpinaa has no license of NPA to do business with BOST as the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has indicated. Movenpinaa breached a law passed by Parliament and yet some members of Parliament are not condemning the business enterprise which has breached the law passed by Parliament under section 11 (1) of the NPA Act”.



“Rather, we have MPs coming out to defend this illegality of a business using a letter head of unregistered enterprise and also defending a business which has no license but trading falsely with state institution like BOST and MPs are not ashamed of this but coming out to defend them”.