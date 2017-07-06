What Is Wrong If I Own Filling Stations? - Okudzeto Ablakwa Quizzes

Related Stories NDC’s Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says there is nothing wrong if he owns filling stations in Accra and fleets of petrol tanker vehicles as been purported.



According to him, it’s good to be tagged as being wealthy but its unfortunate he doesn’t own all what he has been affiliated with.



“What is wrong if I own a filling station? Haven’t you seen many politicians with so many properties and businesses?” he asked NEAT FM’s morning show host Kwesi Aboagye



Mr. Ablakwa however described the rumours of him owning filling stations among other properties from state funds as mischievous and attempts to cast aspersions on his hard- won reputation.



"I am not into oil business and I leave those who have concocted the rumours to their conscience and into the hands of God," he said



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the North Tongu NDC Member of Parliament explained, however, that his uncle, one Mr. Ablakwa who had been in the oil business for the past 17 years, is the owner of the Allied Oil Company and wondered whether his detractors were linking him to his uncle’s company.



“My uncle has been in oil business long before I came into politics, I was in kindergarten then. I suspect that is confusing people. We are not the same. There are so many Okudzetos in Ghana. My grandfather has 68 children. I am not in any filling stations business” he noted



He also dared the Nana Addo-led government to investigate him - “The NPP is in power now so they can investigate me if they think I stole state money to acquire that. Is it a crime to own a filling station? It’s not a criminal offence if I own one and we have to understand that.”