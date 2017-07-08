World Bank Exposes Adwoa Safo...We Don't Deal With Individuals

Related Stories The World Bank has denied dealing with individuals for any development project.



Rather, it deals with governments and does not play any role in the internal politics of the day in any of the countries it operates in.



This was the response by the World Bank to a question posed by Joy FM’s investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni who was probing into claims by the Deputy Majority Leader Adwoa Safo that she lobbied the World Bank for the construction of the Kwabenya Senior High School.



Ms Safo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons when she sought to take credit for a school project she hardly contributed to.



The MP is heard on tape telling constituents of Dome Kwabenya that she lobbied World Bank officials for the construction of the school project.



But for her role, the then NDC government would have built all the new Senior High Schools in NDC stronghold she told the constituents.



Her claims have been heavily disputed by former government officials, with an avalanche of trolls on social media.



The former Deputy Education Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was the first to deny her comment, stating the school in question was one of the 200 SHS the then government promised to build.



Out of the 200 it intended to build, the World Bank funded and completed 23, one of which was the Dome Kwabenya SHS.



He found it strange how the MP, who did not even bother to attend the opening of the school, will now find it worthy a project to claim credit for.



The NDC in Dome Kwabenya is angered by the claims.



The Deputy Constituency Chairman Isaac Lamptey said the claims by the MP are unfounded.



Describing her as a “chronic liar” Mr Lamptey said the Member of Parliament must, with immediate effect apologize for her comments.



Several efforts to get in touch with the MP for her comments proved futile