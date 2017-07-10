NDC Bribed Union Leaders With Landcruisers - Kusi Boafo Alleges

Related Stories The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Public Sector Reforms has alleged that the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) bribed union leaders of various state agencies with landcruisers in order not for them to embark on industrial strikes.



He observes that the same persons are now being used as arsenals to attack the current government and trying to champion industrial actions to make the government of the day unpopular.



“The NDC in government bribed union leaders with Landcruisers and they are now being used as arsenals to attack the government today,” the political analyst and social commentator alleged.



“All these unnecessary demands stem from the poor economy the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government inherited from NDC” Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo alleged on Kumasi-based Otec FM.



“I have urged President Akufo-Addo not to be perturbed by these unnecessary demands from the leadership of the Trade Unions because the people have seen the government is very responsible.”



“According to him, people are now making unnecessary demands because of trust they have reposed in the government despite unprecedented infrastructural projects the previous administration prided itself to have embarked on across length and breadth of the country,” he asked.



“Everybody is now hungry knocking at the door of government demanding for projects . . . they are behaving like hungry fowls missing maize and sands as feed because they lacked it for many years”



Mr Kusi Boafo said there is too much pressure on the government to fix the poor road network in the Kumasi metropolis and others in the Ashanti Region.