Lawra District To Be Elevated To A Municipality – Karbo

Related Stories Mr Anthony Abaifaa Karbo, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lawra Constituency in the Upper West Region has hinted that the Lawra District will soon be elevated to the status of a Municipality.



The Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways said the district was going to witness an unprecedented massive infrastructure development in the areas of roads, health, education and agriculture among others if elevated.



Mr Karbo who made this known to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Lawra during the Republic Day said some engineers were already in the district to demarcate every part of the district as part of the development plan for the district.



“All roads in the district have been adequately captured in a document and ready waiting for the sector Minister to append his signature for work to start”, he said.



The Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways noted that all these would happen under the “Nana Addo Legacy Projects”, hinting that the Lawra, Nandom, Sissala West, Sissala East, Wa West, Wa East and Lambussie District roads were all captured under the ‘Nana Addo Legacy’.



Mr Karbo also disclosed that two districts in the region namely, Lawra and Nandom were also selected to benefit from a rural electrification project which would ensure that all communities in the two districts were connected to the national grid.



He appealed to the Lawra District Assembly to develop a data base of all artisans in the district so that contractors who signed contracts with the Assembly would engage their services for the execution of the project as part of the contract terms.



This, the MP said would address the situation where contractors sign contracts with Assemblies and bring people outside the district to do the work, adding that it would also ensure that local artisans in the district also got jobs to do.



Mr Karbo expressed worry that sometimes he got opportunities employment opportunities only to call home and be disappointed due to lack of the requisite qualification for the said job opportunity.



He therefore appealed to parents to take advantage of the “Free Senior High School Policy” that would be starting in September this year to educate their children so that in future a lot more people from the district would have the basic qualification for employment.



The Deputy Roads and Highways Minister emphasised government intention to complete projects initiated by the previous government and also initiate new ones to ensure continuity and enhance efficient use of scarce resources.