I Don’t Need PNC’s Approval To Accept Ambassadorial Post - Edward Mahama

The Peoples National Convention (PNC) involvement in my appointment as an Ambassador by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not relevant, Dr Edward Nasigri Mahama has revealed.



He disclosed on Accra-based Okay Fm that he did not need the blessing of his party before he could accept the appointment from the president explaining that it is not an arrangement between the party and the current government.



“I only discussed the matter with my running mate when I was first approached in January this year. I do not think it was necessary to discuss the issue with the party because it is not a party matter. I was first approached about the matter in January and I asked to be given some time to think about it,” he disclosed.



Dr Mahama indicated that as far as he is concerned, he has not flouted any regulation in the party and still remains its leader until after the next congress when another leader is chosen.



He further revealed that it was too early for people to conclude he has ended his political journey with the current appointment, indicating that the future will decide that.



The long-running presidential candidate was on Monday July 10, 2017 appointed as an Ambassador at Large of the republic of Ghana when the president named his second batch of 22 Ambassadors.



An ambassador at Large is an ambassador with special duties not appointed to a particular country.