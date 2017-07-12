“I Am Sorry” - Inusah Fuseini Apologises For Planting ‘Secret Recorder’ In Office

Related Stories Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Inusah Fuseini has said “sorry” for planting an audiovisual monitoring device in his former office even though he claimed it was not active.



Inusah Fuseini admitted he erred by not informing the current minister, John Peter Amewu about the planted device because he had forgotten about it.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’ Mr. Fuseini said, “I thought to all intents and purposes that it was a white elephant and had nothing to do with monitoring my successor.”



“I am really sorry about that. I will officially apologize to the Minister for the mishap,” he added.



The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu’s office was bugged - the set-up included a camera, a storage unit and another device suspected to be a transmitter.



Inusah Fuseini owned up for bugging the office after claming that an expert advised him to install the device for his own personal security could not finish the installation process to transmit any information.



“That was my personal property . . . it is for me; it was a gift but it was not installed and so it was not working . . . ," he said during an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' Tuesday.



Background



Alhaji Inusah Fuseini claimed ownership of the audiovisual recording device retrieved from the office of the current Minister, John Peter Amewu.



The device was discovered in the office of the Minister on Monday.



It was retrieved by the National Security after they embarked on a routine screening exercise at the Ministry.



But the Public Relations Officer [PRO] at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has told NEAT FM’s morning show host Kwesi Aboagye that, a native of Israel detected the audiovisual recording device believed to have been secretly planted in the office of the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu.



According to Mr. Abraham Otabil, the Israeli [Name withheld] was at the Minister’s office to discuss security issues with him after he had raised concerns of threats in his fight against illegal mining, popularly known as ‘Galamsey’.