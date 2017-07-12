I Will Quit Politics If Akufo-Addo Fails - Wontumi

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi has vowed to resign from politics if President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo fail Ghanaians.



According to him, he is very optimistic that the nation will see a major transformation due to interventions being put in place by the current administration.



“I will resign from politics if Akufo-Addo fails to develop Ghana as President…I believe in him [Akufo-Addo], I have big heart for him and I’m optimistic that he will deliver to the expectations of Ghanaians”, the outspoken Chairman Wontumi sworn on Adom FM.



The NPP chair said he sees a ‘new Ghana with massive infrastructure development which is going to take place under Akufo Addo’s administration, because the president is working hard to fulfil the promises he made to Ghanaians.’



His comment follows agitations by some angry NPP polling station Executives in the Agona West constituency who have threatened to vote out constituency and regional executives as well as some Members of Parliament in the region for failing to take good care of them by given when the party assumed power.



Some of the angry members told Adom News that the executives promised them jobs and wealth if they work hard to bring the party into power but after the NPP emerged victorious, they have abandoned them.



Responding to the concerns of the party executives, Chairman Wontumi said party supporters who have not yet been appointed by the President to support his government should exercise restraints.



He added that the government is only seven months in office and the President will transform the country to the benefit of all Ghanaians.



Chairman Wontumi also called on aggrieved party supporters to support the President with prayers so he can succeed.