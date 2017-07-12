You Had No Right To Plant A Secret Recorder - Allotey Jacobs Jabs Inusah Fuseini

Related Stories Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Allotey Jacobs has chided the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Inusah Fuseini for planting a bugging device in his former office.



Inusah Fuseini admitted to installing a secret recorder in the office, adding that he erred by not informing the current Minister, John Peter Amewu when the latter took his office.



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs wondered why Inusah Fuseini failed to consult with National Security before planting a secret recorder in his office.



He further questioned the motive of Hon. Fuseini for putting the device in his office without prior notice to the former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, before a Minister of his caliber would take any necessary steps to beef up security in his official capacity; it is advisable to inform the President who appointed him into office.



“It doesn’t fall under your purview. You have no right whatsoever. You have no right. As a Minister, you’re appointed by somebody and you should inform that person. He’s the overall Boss. He chairs the National Security. So if you think that you’re in danger . . . you inform your master,” he stated.



Allotey Jacobs however called for security for government appointees, stating that it would help nip corruption and other security-related issues in the bud.



“In fact, we need to strengthen our security if we want the interest of this country. If Ghana should be paramount, every person that the President appoints should be scrutinized, should be monitored,” he noted.



Meanwhile, Hon. Fuseini has apologized over his action in an interview with host of NEAT FM's morning show 'Ghana Montie' Kwesi Aboagye.



Mr. Fuseini said, “I thought to all intents and purposes that it was a white elephant and had nothing to do with monitoring my successor. I am really sorry about that. I will officially apologize to the Minister for the mishap."



To Allotey Jacobs, the former Minister's apology should be accepted in good faith but going forward, National Security and the President should not be kept under the dark when an appointee decides to install such security devices in the office.