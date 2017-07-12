Prez Akufo-Addo Is 'Not A Perfect Politician But,' . . . - Kweku Baako

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday pledged his full commitment to fighting against illegal mining - galamsey - in the country.



The President reaffirmed his position on the issue vowing to clamp down on illegal miners even if it will cost him his Presidency.



He called on the nation's traditional leaders and the entire citizenry to support his course against the galamsey operators.



“We can’t win the fight without the support of the traditional authorities. Any serious social mobilization of Ghana . . . you the chiefs of our country if you are not involved doesn’t happen. You are here today to have the opportunity to be part of our strategy. We need your support to bring this menace of galamsey to an end,” President Akufo-Addo said at the opening ceremony of a two-day sensitization workshop on illegal mining for traditional leaders.



“I have great confidence in the Ghanaian people, especially our traditional leaders that they have always stood out in our history when the white people wanted to take our lands… when the time came that we have had enough of British rule it was you who stood out. So Ghanaians are counting on you...this is the time to all of us to say we have to do something for ourselves and the future. I have no doubt that if there is one thing to do is the mobilization to stop this galamsey. I have come here to ask and plead for your support in this fight. I’m fully committed, but I know that mine is not enough, I need your commitment as well.



“No matter how difficult it will take we will win this fight. We are going to reclaim our heritage. … We are going to do that across the length and breadth of our country. We are going to green our country again and reclaim the space. We will write a glorious chapter in this history of Ghana," he further stated.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' in relation to the President's statements, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako strongly believed that President Nana Addo will honor his words to Ghanaians.



According to him, the President is a man of integrity.



He believed he (Nana Addo) will surely deliver, saying "I'm not saying he is a perfect man or perfect politician but there’s no doubt that he has integrity. So, when he pledges he will deliver.”