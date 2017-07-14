Mahama Critiques Are Always Attacked….Dela Coffie Writes

Dela Coffie Related Stories It is said that “when the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.” Clearly, this has become the epitome of John Mahama hangers-on.



They will stop at nothing to attack, berrate, and character assassinate anyone who genuinely offers constructive critique of the failed John Mahama leadership. I have come under a barrage of vicious attacks for daring to ask legitimate questions on the attempt to bring Mahama back as the leader of the NDC.



Many other senior party stalwarts like President Rawlings, Gen Nunoo Mensah, Rojo Mettle -Nunoo, Algban Bagbin have all come under their radar.



If they can do it to Rawlings, General Nunoo Mensah Agbey and other senior cadres, who is Dela Coffie? They are free to call me names and say all manner of things about me but we ain’t giving up just yet.



If the Mahama boys think they have what it takes to engage in intellectual discourse, they should step up and tell us why the party should bring Mahama back after his four year vice presidential reins and another four years as President. They should tell us why the NDC must bring back a man who has taken the party from political glory into abyss and in the process crippled all NDC business men/women to the advantage of his brother-Ibrahim Mahama.



Isn’t it sickening that people are actually working to shove Mahama down our throats after such a abysmal showing at the polls as incumbent? A man who reduced our electoral fortunes from 50.7 in 2012 to 44.4 in 2016 with all the resources at his disposal?



Clearly, folks are suffering from withdrawal syndrome but let it be known to them that, the NDC was active politically before the emergence of JM and the party will still continue to survive with or without JM.



We shall continue to interrogate the issues no matter whose ox gored.



No amount of culumny and character assassination can ever shut anyone up.



The JM hangers-on should buckle their seat belt. The jet fighter has just taken off. And it’s going to be a very long journey.



Enough said!