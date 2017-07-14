We’ll Not Accept Insults - Muntaka

Related Stories Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak has stated emphatically that parliament will not treat kindly individuals who make insulting comments against the legislature.



He was of the view that the public was free to comment about the activities of parliament and offer constructive criticism but “we will not accept insults”.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase was not happy about derogatory remarks made by OccupyGhana member Sydney Casely-Hayford.



In an interview on Friday July 14, the MP said the utterances of Mr Casely-Hayford were “uncalled for”.



Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak on Thursday July 13 requested the Speaker of Parliament to haul Mr Casely-Hayford before the house.



According to him, Mr Hayford said the following about current and past MPs:



(1) “These people are sitting there, spending money like crazy, making stupid decisions and passing stupid laws...”



(2) “All they think of is ‘let's pass this thing quickly, let's go to Senchi Royal, let's go and sit there and chill and come back…’"



(3) “They don't read the papers that they are given, they don't think through what the challenges are...”



(4) “The first thing I will do if I had the opportunity is to break down parliament…”



Mr Casely-Hayford has, however, apologised.



“I indeed went over the top, I do apologise for that. I used some language which I suppose I should not have used. I unreservedly apologise, because in mature conversation when you say something that you offend somebody and you are prompted, the least you can do is to say ‘I’m sorry’. It wasn’t meant to be offensive, this is where I was going and if it came out the wrong way then I do apologise sincerely, I have no reservation doing that,” he said.



He said in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM as he admitted that he went over the top.