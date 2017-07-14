Mahama Can’t Be President Again – NPP’s Nana Boakye

Related Stories A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefa, says any attempt by former President John Mahama to return to the Presidency in 2020 would mark his political demise.



“We know that the former President and his team have begun meeting people, especially NDC constituency executives, to woo them and get their loyalty.

“They will secretly call you for a meeting and when you meet him, he will apologize to you for leading the NDC into defeat in the 2016 elections and then inform you that he wants to go (for President) again (in 2020),” Mr Amfo-Sefa also called Chairman Nana Boakye claimed.



He said the impossible hill for former President Mahama starts with the good works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whose campaign promise to build factories, dams and start free senior high school education is on course. And “Ghanaians are seeing real competence and are never going to allow Mahama back in the Flagstaff House,” he said. “The billions that the NPP government is getting from China will come whether they like it or not, and before this year ends, and the prudent management of the economy, President Akufo-Addo will be restoring Ghana’s lost glory.



Who would want to truncate such progress to bring back Mahama? Again who wants to cut short the prospect of free SHS when the government has already started rolling out the programme?” he asked.



He said President Akufo-Addo, in less than six months in office, had put into motion “programmes and policies to deliver on his campaign promises which the opposition National Democratic Congress claims he could not achieve.” “Consequent to President Akufo-Addo’s faithfulness to his word, Free SHS is starting in September.



275 million dollars per constituency has been rolled out, the one district, one factory, and one village one dam policies among others are also on course.



Recently, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia returned from China with news that China is prepared to make an arrangement with Ghana for an unprecedented $20billion in exchange for a fraction of the country’s $460billion worth of bauxite.



The government has announced the huge amount will go into funding the government’s policies. The simple question you ask yourself is: do you think Ghanaians are naive to return the Mahama administration to power, which could not provide jobs for the youth of this country when the alternative is that President Akufo-Addo is in the process of achieving all these?” He asked.



He said Ghanaians had not forgotten the numerous corruption scandals that rocked the Mahama’s administration and drove it into an electoral defeat. “This President (Akufo-Addo) is not a coward, Mahama must know that.



All the perceived and reported corrupt acts during his stewardship will be investigated and the guilty punished accordingly. The NDC itself will be shooting itself in the foot if it brings back Mahama ,” he said.



According him, Tema people would reject former President Mahama because“when John Mahama was President, not even a single person from Tema was made a Minister, but now look. From Tema alone, President Akufo-Addo has appointed several people as Ministers.



He cited Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, who is MP for Tema West, Deputy Minister for Transport, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, who is MP for Tema East, and the Administrator for the District Assemblies’ Common Fund, former Tema West MP, Irene Naa Torshie Addo.



He urged the NDC to get used to the idea of remaining in opposition because the people of Ghana would not want the NPP to leave now because they prayed and cried for a development orientated government led by a President who can never be corrupt.



According to him, the NPP is going to surprise Ghanaians with serious development that will make them keep the ruling party in power for at least 16 years.