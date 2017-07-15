Galamsey War Won’t Cost Akufo-Addo Presidency – Kweku Baako

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal small-scale mining, popularly termed galamsey, will not lead to his defeat in the 2020 presidential poll, New Crusading Guide editor-in-chief Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has said.



Mr Akufo-Addo, while speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-day sensitisation workshop on illegal mining for traditional leaders, said he was prepared to put his presidency on the line to fight galamsey.



“I’m prepared to put my presidency on the line on this matter. I’ve heard it being said that I should be careful because many of these people voted for me and if I continue this exercise perhaps they will not vote for me again. But if by the grace of God I’m in position, my party allows me to go again and I have the health and everything to go again, then I will not get it again. And I say to myself: ‘Well, this is a choice that we all have to make as human beings.’ You do what you think is right or you do what you think will allow you to get along. I think that you do what you think is right and that is what we are required to do,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.



Many have suggested Mr Akufo-Addo’s utterances could cost him the 2020 polls if he should contest as happened to former President John Mahama in the 2016 election when he insisted he would not restore teacher training allowances even if it cost him the presidency.



But speaking on Newsfile on Multi TV on Saturday, 15 July 2017, Mr Baako was confident Nana Akufo-Addo’s anti-galamsey fight would not lead to his defeat in the next presidential polls should he decide to run.



“The president has made a pledge and it’s just a reflection of who he is and who he’s always been and I’m not surprised at all. The only thing is that, really, it will not cost him his presidency, it won’t happen,” Mr Baako said.





