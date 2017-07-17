JOY On Edward Mahama Appointment: All Inclusive Governance . . . New World Governance

Related Stories The concept of All Inclusive governance is very difficult to be understood and internalised by leaders who have been socialised into the "fading away political parties' ideologies and philosophies governance".



Let me congratulate Dr. Edward Mahama for accepting the overarching principles to serve the country realistically.



A special thanks to H.E. Nana Akufo Addo for such an attempt to transforming his leadership into the future by appointing a fellow Presidential Aspirant for bottom line experiential service to the nation.



The ideologies of Political Parties are knot of wisdom tied down by Political Savvy and Aristocratic Imperialist tactics to divide and rule the mass at their whims and caprices.



The advancement of technology through social media and mass communication started weakening the ideological parches of Political Parties that perpetuates the philosophy of divide and rule tactics.



The proponents and originators of Political Parties having understanding of life cycle of ideologies began carving out centric ideologies in order to meet the aspirations of respective citizens.



Just as the various forms of Revolutions that did away with Monarchical Rule that the masses felt rewards historical bravely and sacrifices made by the Royal families, so is social media reducing the manipulative period for the masses to have knowledge and information about decisions of leaders.



All the developed countries are finding solutions and sending signals of weakness in political ideologies in electing their respective leaders. America, UK. Canada, Australia, South Korea, are all finding ways to deal with this but France has accentuated their readiness to embrace future leadership just like the French Revolution, have massively elected H.E. Emmanuel Macron, without political ideological parch of existing Political Parties but appropriate leadership principles.



Just about eight months ago most political parties in Ghana hijacked and Trumpeted All inclusive governance during the heat of 2016 electioneering campaigns. But the various comments from these political parties have exposed their real appreciation of all-inclusive governance, following the appointment of the PNC leader as Ambassador At Large, the President, H.E. Nana Akufo Addo.



The reactions from most political pundits are clear deafening voice to accentuate and perpetuate divide and rule tactics at the peril of Nation building.



However, whilst Dr. Edward Mahama is being realistic about covert dependence of most minor political parties on either NDC and NPP, you hear the same political parties whose existence is at the behest sympathy of electoral commission also posing as constitutionally qualified to even exist and left alone to operate as political parties rather than civil society organizations.



All inclusive governance goes beyond appointment only but also to the extent of inviting originators of ideas to help in implementation as consultant for the benefit of the country.



Such gestures will engender prudent implementation of healthy competitive ideas towards good governance and nation building rather than poor implementation due to plagiarised ideas at the exclusion of originators.



I will encourage H.E. Nana Addo to have courage to improve on the meager attempt of all-inclusive governance in order to foster strength towards nation building through creation of wealth.



Secured Leadership filled with love and principles will overcome the fear of suspicious absurdity. For power in the hands of a leader can exalt the leader and the nation when appropriately used.