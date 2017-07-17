Set Up A Policy To Cater For Security Personnel Who Lose Their Lives In Line Of Duty - Kabila

Related Stories Two suspected armed robbers last Thursday, July 13 opened gunshots at two Police Officers during a robbery operation at Lapaz.



The robbery incident which occurred near Las Palmas restaurant at Lapaz saw one of the Police Officer suffering fatal injuries which eventually led to his death.



As the Police Service have placed a bounty on the heads of the armed robbers to arrest them and launched thorough investigation into the incident, CPP Stalwart James Kwabena Bomfeh has appealed to the Government of Ghana to assist the family of the deceased Police Officer.



According to him, the government shouldn't ignore the death of the Police Officer and any other security personnel who loses his/her life in line of duty.



He called on the government to introduce a policy to cater for all security persons who put their lives on the line to safeguard the nation.



He urged the government not to show partiality in dealing with such unfortunate situations.



Alluding to the government's attention that was given to the late Major Mahama who was lynched at Denkyira-Obuasi, James Kwabena Bomfeh told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' that "All die be die! This one is fallen on the line of duty. He was working and lost his life. Maybe it didn’t happen like someone’s own occurred. But we should stop the hypocrisy. We should stop the hypocrisy and attach importance to it that it’s necessary for us to do the same thing we did for someone to somebody else that loses his life in the line of duty”.



“If there’s no policy such as that, government must make effort at introducing a policy to look at it.”



