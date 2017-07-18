Akufo Addo’s Media Encounter: Why Some Journalists Were Not Invited

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is set to meet journalists today to render an account of his stewardship within the past six months.



However, reports rife indicate that Radio Gold, a media house affiliated to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was not invited.



Responding to these reports, Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Information Minister said it was not only Radio Gold that was not invited.



According to him, it was not intentional and that they couldn’t have invited all the media houses in the country because of the numbers.



He however assured that those media houses that were not invited will get the opportunity to be invited another time.



“Media houses in the country are many and so we found a way of pruning down the number. It was not because of any political affiliation…we had to send out invitation to some and not all. It is not only Radio Gold that was not invited; other stations in Accra were also not invited. It is not under his (Akufo Addo) presidency that we are going to discriminate against a particular media house. Another opportunity will come again and some media houses will be invited, others will not be invited. We cannot invite or call every journalist or media house to come. It is about Ghana and how we move forward as a nation. It is not about whether or not a particularly media house was invited” he added in an interview on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo at the encounter is expected to touch on security, illegal mining, the economy, the National Health Insurance (NHIS), infrastructure, education, good governance among others.



According to Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, the President will use the event to solicit for ideas, suggestions and constructive criticisms that would smoothen the rough edges of his vision for Ghana.