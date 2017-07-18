Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the economy his administration inherited from the Mahama-led government was “really bad”.



According to him, his government is working around the clock to reshape the ailing economy to make things easier for his government.



“. . I was still shocked at the state of affairs we found," he said when addressing a selection of the media to assess his six months in office at the Flagstaff House.



"I knew that the biggest problem we would face on coming into office would be the economy, but I can safely say that I was still shocked at the state of affairs we found," he added.



The President expresses optimism that, despite the bad economy he found, his vice-president is capable of making this better.



“The Vice-President Dr. Bawumia who is in charge of the Economic Management Team is capable of handling the economy,” he said.