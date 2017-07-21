Don't Use NPP As Bait To Get EC Boss Out If . . .   - John Boadu Warns NDC

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says they would resist any attempt by the NPP government to impeach the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei.



Some staff members of the EC have accused the EC Boss of engaging in certain acts of misconduct and bringing the image of the Commission into disrepute.



They have therefore petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo and Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to remove Madam Charlotte Osei from office.



But the NDC led by the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu purports the Akufo-Addo's administration wants to use a strategy to expel the EC Boss just as the President "used similar strategy to sack some heads of public institutions after assuming office."



“Nana Akufo-Addo should not extend his encroachment and political polarization to EC," he stated.



But in quick riposte to the NDC position on the issue, the Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has warned the opposition party not to drag the Akufo-Addo government into the matter.



According to him, the government has no hands in the accusations pointing to the EC Boss by the concerned Staff.



He wondered how the NPP would pursue such course when they didn't while in opposition.



John Boadu noted that the NPP had a landslide victory in the 2016 elections and so doesn't see substance in the NDC allegations against the government.



He smelled a plot by the NDC to use the NPP as an excuse to advance their hidden motives to perhaps opt for the removal of the EC Boss because they might be having problems with her.



“I don’t know the kind of arrangement you people had with her that has made you angry for you to say these things. Because if that’s not the issue, why do you bring NPP in this matter? What suggests that the NPP has interest in this issue . . . If you have a problem with her, don’t use the NPP as a bait to get this woman out,” he cautioned.





