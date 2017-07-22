Rift At Electoral Commission Known To MPs - O.B Amoah

Related Stories Deputy Local Government Minister O.B. Amoah, says the ongoing rift at the top hierarchy of the electoral commission is not new to some of them in Parliament. According to him prior to the business discussion of a budget proposal for the commission's operations, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Bonsu, made an observation that all was not well with the EC boss and her subordinates.



Charlotte Osei is currently facing allegations of financial misappropriation by some unidentified persons who want her impeached. A petition is at the moment before the presidency for proceedings to be activated that could lead to her removal from office. Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, an Accra based Lawyer, is the one acting for and on behalf of the petitioners.



Speaking on JoyFm's Newsfile program on Saturday, Mr. Amoah, who has had direct engagements with the EC on behalf of his party, the NPP, described as unfortunate happenings at the EC which was started by Mrs Osei, when she invited anti organized crime unit EOCO to investigate one of the deputy chairperson's for misappropriation of an "endowment fund."



Mrs. Osei is said to written to the unit to not only investigate the deputy but also compel him to proceed on leave. But he refused to comply with the order. Mr Amoah said though he is unable to confirm or deny the allegations, the whole fracas could be laid on the doorstop of the boss.



"If you open up like this then you will be asked to go," he said, adding, "the decision to ask your subordinate to proceed on leave was unfortunate." He also warned the integrity of the commission is at stake and it is Important the tussle is resolved.



Mrs Osei herself has described the allegations as one coming from "self-seeking and faceless individuals" who want to satisfy their political ambitions.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has also accused the presidency of being behind attempts to remove the EC chair, though he was unable to back his claims with evidence.



Making his contributions on the same newsifle program NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central, Dr. Dominic Ayine, said the allegations by the minority leader is baseless without any evidence, " I think as a lawyer we should be careful about making such allegations. He, however, said they are unhappy with the whole issue and called for calm heads.



Editor in chief of the Crusading Guide Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, said the allegations by Mr. Iddrisu against the presidency are bogus without any evidence. He therefore cautioned him against making such claims.



Mr Baako also said the very petition sent to the presidency has also been sent to EOCo, adding the entire allegations against the EC chair are "incompetent" in substance.



He however said the issue be investigated and urged the presidency to forward the petition to the Chief Justice.