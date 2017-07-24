EC Boss Lying Over GHc6m Saga – Amadu Sulley

Related Stories The Electoral Commission’s Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations Amadu Sulley has said he is seeking legal advice in connection with an allegation made against him by the election management body’s chairperson Mrs Charlotte Osei.



While responding to 27 allegations including fraud and financial malfeasance made against her by some concerned staff of the EC, Mrs Osei made a direct allegation at Mr Sulley saying:



“The Deputy Chairperson Operations collected funds above GHS6m (Six million Ghana cedis) in cash from some political parties for the organisation of party primaries without recourse to the structures of the Commission, and without the involvement of the finance department of the Commission. Political party primaries were treated as a private commercial project by the Deputy Chairperson Ops, with funds paid directly into the personal accounts of key staff for functions to be performed for party primaries.



“The Deputy Chairperson Operations has persistently instructed officials to carry out illegal vote transfers on the Voter management System in clear breach of the law and operational policies of the Commission. Such actions have major implications for the integrity of the work of the Commission and constitute abuse of office,” Mrs Osei added.



Mr Sulley has not spoken on the matter so far except to indicate in a text message to Accra-based Starr FM that: “I want to assure you that it’s not true. I have all the documents and I am going for legal advice”.