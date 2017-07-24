Charlotte Osei & Her Deputies Must Resort To The Law And Avoid The Media - Kabila

Related Stories James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, has called for a cease fire at the Electoral Commission (EC).



Over the weeks, there have been controversies brewing over the head of the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, her deputies and staff.



Some concerned staff have leveled several allegations of misconduct against her and petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Chief Justice to activate an impeachment process against the EC Boss.



The concerned staff believes the EC Boss' actions and decisions have potentially debased the reputation of the Commission and running their image into dispute.



Following the petition by the staff, Mrs. Charlotte Osei has made counter arguments in her quest to set the records straight.



Responding to the claims by the staff, she has also accused her deputy Georgina Opoku Amankwah being incompetent among other claims purporting her deputies might be behind the petition.



She, in her response described her deputies as grossly “insubordinate” and “rude” and cited several instances where these deputies had breached their mandates.



“Mrs. Osei said my two deputies [Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah] are “grossly insubordinate and rude.”



Commenting on the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kabila called on the three Commissioners to resort to the country's law system to address the issue.



Touching on the character of Mrs. Charlotte Osei, Kabila believed her position demands that she becomes a tough person and acts in a disciplined but strict manner.



According to him, Madam Charlotte Osei stepping into the shoes of her predecessor Dr. Afari Gyan meant she would have to make tough decisions that may or may not favour people but must be in the interest of the nation.



In this respect, Kabila wasn't surprised about the allegations leveled against her, disclosing that the hostility from her staff stems from last year when the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other parties raised eyebrows over her competence.



He however expressed displeasure with the recent happenings at the EC and so host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the EC Boss and her deputies should exercise patience and stop the counter-accusations against one another.



“You’re the creature of law. You should resort to the law and avoid the media, and do the necessary thing that has to be done . . . We should exercise patience. Nobody can be entirely right and nobody may be entirely wrong,” he said.