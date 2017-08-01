Ofori-Atta Is Deceiving Ghanaians – Ricketts-Hagan

Related Stories Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan has described the mid-year budget review presented to parliament by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as far from reality.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South constituency told Class91.3FM’s parliamentary correspondent Ekow Annan shortly after Mr Ofori-Atta’s presentation on Monday, July 31 that: “The minister tried very hard to window-dress the economy but obviously it wasn’t working because things are not that good”.



According to his assessment, if the economy has seen significant growth, the minister will not be reviewing some key figures and indicators downwards.



“If things are going well, why are you revising your figures downwards? If things are going well, figures should be unrevised or reviewed upwards. …You can say that things are good as many times as you want but that will not make things good,” he added.



Mr Ofori-Atta, while presenting the budget said the NPP government inherited a “weak” economy from the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.