Kwesi Ahwoi Denies Knowledge Of Presidential Posters On Social Media

Former Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr Kwesi Ahwoi has denied knowledge of posters which has appeared on social media announcing his interest in the presidency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr Ahwoi told Accra based radio station, Class FM that he has not contracted anyone to do that on his behalf adding that such acts do not auger well for the fortunes of the party.



The former Interior Minister noted that some faceless people have been doing this to some bigwigs of the party and he feels it is not healthy.



The NDC plans to open nominations for presidential aspirants in 2018 and before that happens names of interested persons such as Messrs Sylvester Mensah, John Dramani Mahama, Spio Garbrah, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, Goosie Tanoh and Prof Joshua Alabi have popped up.