Akua Donkor Received 2 NADMO Cars From Mahama – Abu Ramadan

Related Stories Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor has two vehicles belonging to National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in her possession, Deputy Director of NADMO, Abu Ramadan has alleged.



Mr. Ramadan on Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News indicated that Akua Donkor was given the vehicles as reward for campaigning for former President, John Dramani Mahama during the 2016 general elections.



He indicated that some directors at NADMO authorised the said distribution.



“We were told some directors actually gave instruction for NADMO vehicles to be given out for personal use. Akua Donkor is holding two of our [NADMO] cars. After she declared her support for Mahama and went around campaigning, she was given a brand new L200 Mitsubishi, two of those,” said Abu Ramadan.



He made this revelation while expressing concerns over the lack of resources at NADMO which he says is hindering effective service delivery.



Abu Ramadan revealed that NADMO’s debt stock shot up to 40 million between 2015 and 2016 when the NDC was in power.



He hinted of possible sanctions against officials who presided over the rot at the organisation.



NADMO items were auctioned



Mr. Ramadan further pointed out that the organization is cash strapped and struggling to provide relief items for flood victims.



He believes the NDC is responsible for these challenges as there is enough evidence to also prove that some relief items were auctioned when the party was in power.



“When we came to office, we received reports that some items were auctioned. The items were given out for free. None of the regional stores even had one bag of rice sitting at the stores. ”