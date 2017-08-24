I Will Make NDC More Attractive To Ghanaians - Stephen Atubiga

Related Stories Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Stephen Atubiga has pledged to make NDC attractive to all Ghanaians.



In a press statement issued on August 23, 2017, and cited by Daniel Kaku, Mr Stephen Atubiga indicated that if the NDC pick him as the party's 2020 flag-bearer, he would make NDC more vibrant and formidable force to reckon.



"The grassroots and foot soldiers know Atubiga is one of us. Atubiga will not let us hungry, Atubiga knows our pain"



He added that "none of my competitors relate or have anything in common with them like Atubiga. Especially my village brothers and sisters".



Mr. Stephen Atubiga also added that he would take Ibrahim Mahama and give him more concession in his government if Ghanaians voted for him in 2020.



"Ibrahim Mahama will pick up more concession in my government than JDM", he assured.



Below is the full statement;



Stephen Atubiga writes!



You come, You serve, You go. NDC lost votes Humiliatingly in regions and constituencies of those who want to be presidents today. Like the presidency is child play. Those resources they hid and using today could have helped retained NDC JDM government in power.



Yet some of us in NDC Took advantages of some weaknesses of John Mahama, Which is in some good leaders to tumble his government down. Some founders of NDC were in bed with our enemy NPP in broad day light. connived with them (NPP) bringing JDM down. Today due to ??????????? we are still dealing with them in the party.



Some small appointment in Accra automatically makes you a presidential material. Delegates/ executives should chop the former appointees hidden monies well, well, when they come to them wanting to be presidents. Especially in the rural areas. Is your money i tell them when am going round talking to people for us to rebuild NDC together.



Do they really know what being a president is about? Or once upon a time, holding a small office, escorted by a police officer in a V8, staying in Government bungalow, Everything free, makes you a presidential material? Anyway, time will.



NDC needs a strong, strategic leader like Atubiga, who will not, and never do father for all base on NPP setting the base. I will reverse every employment, transfers, reverse NPP job creating through forcing people to proceed on leave and laying off workers.



Even weddings under NPP will be reversed hahahaha. NDC General Secretary, National Chairman, Communication Officer, Youth Wing, will all be in my( cabinet) former presidents (JDM, JJ,) will always be my co-chair at cabinet sitting. My Veep will have a shadow cabinet, made up some depute appointees, and chief executives of some sectors for strategic reasons. A topic by it self. There is a way NDC will work again with our values, strength in our foundation under my leadership.



While people are embracing my Vission for NDC and Ghana, Some former MPs and appointees, sitting MPs also are lobbying me to secure a place. Most of our neglected financiers and businessmen are with me. All because i give them hope and better future in ndc. The grassroots and the footsoldiers knows Atubiga is one of us. Atubiga will not let us hungry, Atubiga knows our pain. Non of my competitors relate or have anything in common with them like Atubiga. Especially my village brothers and sisters.



Ibrahim Mahama will pick up more concession in my government than JDM. For his help and contribution for NDC, And always there for the footsoldiers. As to this congress, Ibrahim Mahama can't tackle me now for JDM. What most of you don't know is, JDM was not corrupt, JDM did not make any money.



Good leader and lucky to have had a hard working and successful brother. As his life line and backbone in case, he wants to come back for his final mandate of his good work and leadership. This is also my time to give back to Mother Ghana a future. Well, Congress is the solution.



I had to also find me a financier or financiers who will match him for my victory well, Ibrahim keeps digging more (bauxite), At the right time, We will know who is leading.



I love you all.