Be Patience, Prez Akufo Addo Will Succeed!

Related Stories Ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates’ Conference which commences today, Friday, August 25 through to Sunday, August 27, 2017, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), is calling on party faithful who are murmuring about not seeing anything-only seven months in government-that “they only have to exercise patience with Nana Addo`s government because all indications prove the fact that he will be one of the most successful leaders the country has had”.



According to the Investment Consultant, governance is a process and not an event and that President Akufo Addo does not want to do things that generation will not benefit from hence his being meticulous in executing his agendas.



“He wants to establish a country whose socio-economic development platform or framework will benefit even the generation to come. Long term economic growth and stability of our county that will benefit today and the future generation is what he is pursuing and that is why we as a people should be a little more patience with his leadership style, because he is doing so much now but of course we don’t expect impact within one year”, Sticker, as the Acting Ashanti Regional Organiser of the NPP is fondly referred to hinted.



The MASLOC CEO also noted in a statement he released yesterday, that in a country whose deficit and debt is so high, one would not expect that within one year “you will have a materially useful impact but I can assure Ghanaians that they should be a little more patient with us and they will start smiling all over because President Akufo Addo is going to be one of the greatest leaders on the continent of Africa”.



Read below excerpts of Mr. Stephen Amoah’s public statement:



In the first place, the team that he has set to work a very strong team with diverse expertise or experts and also, all the campaign promises that he actually won the elections on, he has taken steps to make sure that they are realized. One district one factory has taken off in a way.



If you are talking of one district, one dam, he has taken the appropriate steps already working towards it and then the taxes that he promised on IEA. Taxes that have got to do with imported goods that are meant for manufacturing, he has worked on them.



We have seen tremendous changes in the energy sector and then power fluctuations are now a bit more stable and he is putting measures in place, all with seven months. What he did with the Guinean leadership even shows the fact that the energy sector is going to have a big boost and once the energy sector has a big boost, our industries are going to be in proper shape to ensure job creation and productivity.



The only thing that Ghanaians should also accept is that to whom much is given, much is expected from. We came to meet debt to GDP ratio of twenty percent which is a huge deficit as a country. Almost all the state institutions are leveled with huge debts left by the previous administration and fictitious contracts that are not making us progress at the pace that we are supposed to.



However, Nana Addo has been very resilient in his decision taking as a leader. I am not saying he is perfect but the steps that he has taken so far, the pressure he is putting on his appointees to perform, and his readiness to put measures in place to fight corruption in our country gears towards the fact that he is really going to succeed as a leader.



He has never abandoned his core agendum to industrialize our country and that is all that we need as a people- creating jobs and making sure that we cut down importation of goods and services- and he is really not even resting, working round- the- clock in making sure these things come to pass.