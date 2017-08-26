Suspended Kwabena Agyepong Shows Up At NPP Delegates’ Conference

Related Stories The suspended General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has made his way to the University of Cape Coast, where delegates of the party have gathered for this year’s conference.



Mr Agyepong was suspended by the National Council prior to the 2016 general elections together with National Chairman Paul Awentami Afoko.



Their suspension was to be reviewed after the elections after they were deemed to be working against the party’s presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



They were totally sidelined in the party’s 2016 electioneering campaign with Mr Afoko consistently going to court to challenge the Council’s decision.



Another National Executive Committee member, Sammy Crabbe, was also later suspended.



But on Saturday, Mr Agyepong expressed gratitude to the delegates for clinching victory in the 2016 polls.



“I am [at the conference] to share the joy with them,” he told journalists. He pointed out that he has been a member of the party even before its establishment and “my heart and soul is in this party. I love the party.”



That, he stressed, is the reason why he made an appearance at the conference.



‘I miss my post’



Mr Agyepong quoted former leader of the NPP, John Agyekum Kufuor, saying it is better to be a messenger in a ruling party than a chairman in an opposition political party, insinuating that he is better of to be associated with the ruling party.



Therefore, he says, he is happy for the fortunes of the party.



But he said he would have done more were he still in office.



“I do miss my role. It is service to my party. I still miss it.”