Gov’t Has Ended Era Of Reckless Borrowing – Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the government moved the economy beyond the era of 'reckless borrowing'.



He said the country’s economy was positively responding to the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s policies.



Speaking at the governing New Patriotic Party’s delegates conference in the Central Region on Saturday, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP has already begun implementing most of its promised economic program.



“In the 8 years of the NDC economic management, how many taxes did they reduce? We promised to restore macroeconomic stability and we have done that in just 7 months….The era of reckless borrowing which increased our debt to GDP ratio from 32% at the end of 2008 to 73% at the end of 2016 and placed a huge burden on this country, thankfully is over,” he said.



Dr. Bawumia added that, “we promised to reduce taxes and move economic management from a focus on taxation to a focus on production and we have delivered on this promise.”



The Vice President, who was a great critic of the previous government’s economic undertakings gave the assurance that the NPP will ensure that the economic prosperity is enjoyed by all Ghanaians in the country.



He said the government is keen on introducing a number of social intervention programs to improve the welfare of Ghanaians.



He said the government is looking to create avenues that will ensure the creation of job opportunities for the country’s youth.



Put NPP members first in gov’t programs – Freddie Blay



Meanwhile, the acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has urged the president, Nana Akufo-Addo to prioritize loyalists of the NPP in the government’s programs.



According to him, it is “only fair that those who worked for the government to be in power” to be first time beneficiaries of the government’s policy programs.