I’ll Always Vote For Akufo-Addo – A Plus

Musician, A Plus, has stated that he will always vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in any election, but that does not mean he will keep mute when individuals in the party act wrongfully.



He said he has nothing against the NPP party however, he is ready to “battle any bad nut” within the party adding “the NPP is a huge party and it is only a few people I have issues against… Nana Addo is someone I will vote in favour a thousand times if he contests for a thousand times”.



A Plus said he is of the firm belief that, “Nana Addo will perform better than any president who has governed the country. It doesn’t mean there are no bad nuts in NPP… We will continue to talk.”





