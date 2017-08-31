Let This Be A Lesson To You - Chief Biney Tells Fmr Dep. Agric. Minister

Related Stories NDC Communicator Chief Biney has waded into discussions regarding the resignation of Hon. William Quaitoo, Deputy Agriculture Minister.



Hon. William Quaitoo resigned from his post after he made unsavory comments about people of the three northern regions of Ghana.



Describing them as "liars" and "difficult", Mr. Quaitoo expressed disgust over the incessant demands of the northerners in the agriculture sector on government.



Though he apologized immediately after making such comments, he further tendered in his resignation to President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 29.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Chief Biney sympathized with the Deputy Agriculture Minister for resigning from his post.



He said the Deputy Minister made a "very loose slip of tongue" because he was representing the government in the agriculture sector.



His ideas and utterances, he stated, reflect the position of President Akufo-Addo.



He asked Ghanaians to forgive Hon. Quaitoo and accept his apology but added that the leaders should learn their lessons.



He further advised him (Hon. Quaitoo) to tread cautiously even as he has resigned from his post to ensure he doesn't repeat his actions.







