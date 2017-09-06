Nobody Can Stop Free SHS. . . Akufo-Addo Too Emotional About It - Allotey Jacobs

Related Stories NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs has asked all Ghanaians to support the free SHS policy of government.



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs noted that the policy is a good initiative and so commended the Akufo-Addo government for rolling it out.



The free SHS logo has been unveiled and the programme begins from this September. It will ensure that all entrants to the Senior High Schools (SHS) will get their education free.



"Free SHS, nobody can stop it . . . so far as this government is concerned, they are in power for four years . . . it is the flagship of this President and you can't stop it. He is emotional about this SHS . . ." Allotey said.



Allotey Jacobs told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the policy is the "best thing for us, as Ghanaians, is that we should go along with it".



He however cautioned the government that instituting the free SHS programme doesn't exempt them from criticisms.



"We will criticize where there are shortfalls and they should take that in good faith because it is to strengthen the free SHS . . . The free SHS benefits every Ghanaian. So, we will strengthen it. Where there are loopholes, where there are hiccups; we will talk about it and the NPP should take that in good faith,” he said.