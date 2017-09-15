NPP Youth Assured Of 10% Recruitment Stake In Every State Institution If,.... - Aspirant

Related Stories In the race to become the next National Youth Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has ahead of the open contest, indicated that he will use his position to influence the recruitment of party members into every state institutions.



He mentioned that 10 percent recruitment offer of every state institution will be reserved for the youth in the party when he becomes the next National Youth Organizer.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Abronye DC asserted that it will be mandatory for the heads of state institutions to give him the 10 percent cut of recruitment to his party youths as these youths toiled with their sweat to get the party into power.



“There are complaints from our youths and so if I become the National Youth Organizer the little thing I am thinking of doing is ensuring that 10 percent of recruitment into every state institution, is reserved for our party youth....this will be mandatory, whether they like it or not, if any state institution opens up for recruitment I will stake a claim for 10 percent for my party activists so their toil won't be in vain”, he stated.



He maintained that “it will not be based on law but I will still take it and it won’t matter how; I will insist upon it. We will not sell the forms at party office as it happened in NDC but I will ensure 10 percent of the recruitment is for my party members. I will go to the heads of the state institutions and demand for this with the backing of the appointing authority”.



He asserted that there are recruitments currently going on but his party members are not aware, without any plans to help the youth get employment.



“It will be my job to get the youth in NPP 10 percent cut in state recruitments and I will not be blamed if anybody fails to comply with rules of the state institutions and gets fired”, he added.