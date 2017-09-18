Pratt Flays Bawumia...For Flouting Prez Akufo Addo’s Directive

Related Stories Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has commended President Akufo Addo for giving a ‘very matured’ speech at the launch of the free SHS policy.



Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has commended President Akufo Addo for giving a 'very matured' speech at the launch of the free SHS policy.

President Akufo Addo during the launch of the free SHS programme at the West African Secondary School (WASS) at Adenta in Accra on Tuesday urged politicians to take politicking out of the free SHS policy.

Hours before the official launch, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia took to his facebook page to deride critics of the free SHS program (especially members of the National Democratic Congress) who had described the policy as an "election gimmick", a "hoax" or "fraud".

In the post, Dr Bawumia said: "we thank God. They said it was impossible. They said it was an election gimmick. They said it was a hoax. Today, the impossible has become possible. Today, Free Senior High School education is here. We thank God for the vision and fortitude of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo... God bless our homeland Ghana"

But the post appears not to have gone down well with Mr Pratt.

He cannot comprehend why the President asked that free SHS should not be politicised, yet the Vice President and other NPP communicators went on to engage in politicking and propaganda.

"I must say this…the President's speech in launching the programme was extremely matured…I heard the President say that nobody should reduce this SHS programme to a propaganda war….unfortunately, it does not appear that many people in his government listened to him…because in that very moment, Vice President Bawumia, party communicators were dissing everybody; calling them all kinds of names…they didn't listen to their own president and that is a problem…" he said during a panel discussion on Radio Gold's Alhaji and Alhaji, Saturday.

Source: Rebecca Addo Tetteh/Peacefmonline.com