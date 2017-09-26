BNI Should Arrest Appiah Stadium Immediately - Owusu Bempah

Related Stories Communications Manager of the Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu Bempah has called on the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) to arrest NDC serial caller, Appiah Stadium for vilifying the President of the Republic.



Appiah Stadium made disparaging remarks about the personality and integrity of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The acidic-tongued supporter of former President John Mahama was captured on audio recording likening the first gentleman of the State to an ape. He also described the President as a chronic “wee smoker”.

Unfortunately, the audio which was believed to have been sent by Appiah Stadium to some NDC platforms went viral after it was allegedly leaked by some members on such platforms.



Following the leakage of the NDC serial caller’s invectives at the President, he has rendered an apology to President Akufo-Addo and is said to have even sworn never to defend Ex-President Mahama again in his lifetime.



However, Appiah Stadium’s apology seems not to have sunk down well with Mr. Owusu Bempah, who in an interview with host Kwame Tikese on Okay FM’s “Ade Akye Abia”, insisted that the BNI should lock the NDC serial caller up just as they did to him under the erstwhile Mahama administration.



According to him, the NDC government made about 25 attempts to arrest him, finally caught and hid him in BNI cells for speaking what he believes to be truth about the dealings and politics during the Mahama regime.



“We have suffered a lot of intimidation…NDC tried to arrest me almost 25 times. They managed to get 2 times, stick me in BNI two times…because they said the utterances (were) was just to protect public purse. First one, it was about Woyome’s issue where I said some people had squandered and distributed money among themselves. The BNI captured me and kept me BNI cells. The second thing was an issue regarding the then President Mills which I said at Otec FM in Kumasi. The BNI also incarcerated”.



He therefore wondered why the BNI hasn’t acted swiftly to put Appiah Stadium in their cells interrogating him to provide evidence to the tantrums he hurled at President Akufo-Addo.



Owusu Bempah also wants Appiah Stadium to have a written note which says that “I, Appiah Stadium, will never ever insult the President of Ghana [per] in person” and submitted to the President to prove his remorse.



He further issued a stern warning to all NDC members and supporters not to attack the President again or else face the full rigors of the law.



In latest development, reports indicate that the Police Service has arrested Appiah Stadium and is under interrogation.





