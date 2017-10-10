'Tell The President We Are Immeasurably Grateful' - Ekumfi Chiefs

Related Stories The Chiefs and people of Ekumfi have lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for delivering on his promise to start the national engine of industrialization at Ekumfi in the Central Region.



"We are sincerely grateful to him for projecting the Ekumfi Traditional Area with the national launch of the 'One District, One Factory' policy initiative to significantly create employment for the youth and resuscitate the local economy."



Nana Idun Hayford XI, Chief of Ekumfi Nakwa and Akwamuhen of the Ekumfi Traditional Area, said this when Mr Kwamina Duncan, the Central Regional Minister paid a Courtesy call on them as part of his tour of the Region.



"As we make frantic efforts to meet the President to show our appreciation to him for the honour done us, we want you (Regional Minister) to tell him we are grateful for projecting us," he said.



The Chiefs, however, took the opportunity to appeal to the Government to absorb the Abor Senior High School, a private school into a modern Senior High/Technical School.



They indicated that the idea apart from redeeming the noble name of Egya Abor, the first President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, will as well offer numerous opportunities to students with interest in technical education to have equal access.



That notwithstanding, the Chiefs appealed to the President to give them a district hospital to befit its status as a district to bring efficient and effective health care to the door-step of the people to prevent avoidable loss of lives.



They decried the deplorable states of roads in the area which had become unmotorable and was affecting transportation of farm produce to market centres and appealed to the District Assembly to hasten the pace of road constructions



The Chief said if the situation was not tackled it will be a drawback for farmers to transport raw materials to feed the fruit juice company for it to serve its intended purpose.



Mr Duncan in response urged them to support and also offer immeasurable advice to the Government to help solve the myriad of challenges that had afflicted the nation's progress.



He told them that, the Nana Addo led administration was a listening government and will heed to wise counsel from all groups and individuals regardless of their political beliefs, religion or ethnic persuasions.



Mr Duncan assured them of his unalloyed support and assured them that he will work together with them to bring progress and prosperity for all.