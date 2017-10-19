Related Stories Akufo-Addo Deserves ‘Oseadeeyo’ Title – Agyewodin the Paramount Chief of Acherensua Traditional Council, Agyewodin professor Adu Gyamfi Ampem, has praised President Akufo-Addo for the re-introduction of the nurses and teacher trainee allowances, saying he deserves the title ‘Oseadeeyo’.



According to him, it came to Ghanaians as a shock, when the previous government decided to cancel the allowances, because the training colleges in particular had attained tertiary status, and must be made to access students’ loans.



Speaking to the press at Acherensua, Agyewodin, who is the former Ghana Education Service Council Chairman, stated that the reintroduction of the nursing trainees allowance has come as a relief for most parents in the country.



“It has given us traditional rulers, politicians, religious leaders, and people in prominent positions in the area peace of mind and financial freedom from many poor parents who queue at our houses for school fees,” he happily said.



Nana, who is a retired Lecturer and former Chairman of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Governing Council, said most students who come to the university struggle before raising funds to pay their fees.



According to him, most of the students even defer their courses because they cannot afford to pay the fees.



To him, therefore, the social intervention policy being introduced by the current government was good and timely, and urged all successive governments to sustain it in the interest of the country.



Agyewodin Adu Gyamfi Ampem also charged the beneficiary students to take advantage of the situation and study hard, and also asked for God’s blessings for the president.



