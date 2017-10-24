Related Stories Bodi MP Samson Ahi who was a member of the 13-man Kwesi Botchwey Committee that probed why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 elections, has said the leaked report being serialised in the media is “fake”.



Among other things, the leaked report described former president John Mahama as behaving like a “movie star” and also said the presence of former Communications Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and presidential staffer Stan Dogbe around the president, made Mr Mahama “naked”.



Excerpts of the leaked report also said out of 200 cars reserved for media personnel by the presidency, only 4 were given out.



Speaking to the leaked report on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen political talk show on Tuesday, 24 October, Mr Ahi told Kwadwo Asare-Barfour Acheampong (KABA) that: “We didn’t mention names, that’s why I’m telling you that the report you have is fake.”



“There have been insertions,” Mr Ahi insisted, adding: “Nobody discussed anything about 200 cars for the presidential press corps. It’s not true. It didn’t happen.”



“The original report is with the party leadership,” he said.



“I’m surprised people will sit down to fabricate such a report,” Mr Ahi noted, adding that: “Any report that mentioned any name is fake. We were never personal with our work. It is a fake report. The report that you are reading has a credibility problem.”