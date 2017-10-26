Betty’s Posters Pop Up As Chairperson Aspirant For NDC

Related Stories A former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Betty Mould Iddrisu, could be nursing an ambition to become the first female chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) if the posters circulating on social media are anything to go by.



The NDC last week revealed its timetable for the election of new officers starting from branch, constituency, regional and national levels respectively doing away with its infamous biometric register that is alleged to have played a part in its defeat.



Barely a week after this announcement, posters of the NDC vice chairperson have started circulating on various social media platforms suggesting that she could be eying the position of Ebenezer Kofi Ofori Portuphy whose administration propelled the party into opposition.



What is not immediately known is if Madam Betty Mould is aware of these posters in an attempt to fly the kite and see her chances or it is being fueled by some loyalists who are compelling her to stand for the slot.



But there have been growing concerns within the NDC for new leaders with the view that the current crop failed the party woefully leading to the defeat.



One person who has been loud with such calls is the former National Organiser, Yaw Boateng Gyan, who said there was the need for the entire national executive of the NDC to be changed.



According to him, the entire executive must be blamed for the party’s defeat in the 2016 general election due to complacency hence his call for an overhaul.



He stated that after winning power in 2008 and 2012 with him as National Organiser, complacency became part of the current leadership to work extra harder to retain power having both human and financial resources at their disposal.



