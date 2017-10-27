Kwabena Agyapong not a threat – John Boadu   

Related Stories Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says he is open to competition following calls by some members of the party to recall suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.



John Boadu said being a General Secretary of the NPP is not a do or die affair thus will not split heads over it.



Some party foot soldiers in the Ashanti region have pleaded for the return of New Patriotic Party General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong after his indefinite suspension in 2015.



The group of largely polling station executives said at a press conference, the once-powerful Kwabena Agyapong has conducted himself gracefully well.



Kwabena Agyapong despite his suspension was seen at the party’s national delegates conference held in Cape Coast in the Central Region last August.



Based on this backdrop, the group is convinced he has shown remorse thus should be recalled to take back his position as General Secretary.



But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, John Boadu said the group sent their petition through the wrong channel.



He explained that they should have given the petition to him to forward it to the National Chairman before it gets to the party’s National Executive Committee.



Mr Boadu who is also the National Organizer of the NPP said as it stands now; they have not received any petition calling for the reinstatement of Kwabena Agyapong.



This notwithstanding, he said he is ready for a competition should Mr Agyapong decide to contest.