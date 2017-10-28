Kwabena Agyepong ‘divides’ Northern NPP   

Related Stories Mounting calls for the reinstatement of suspended NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong has seemingly exposed division among executives of the ruling NPP in the Northern region.



Two groups held separate press conferences in Tamale on Wednesday and held disagreeing views on the petition asking for Mr. Agyepong to be put back in his position in the party.



The party’s regional communication directorate supported calls for Agyepong’s return at their news conference at Mafara Hotel.



The communicators explained that Mr. Agyapong, the elected General Secretary who is under indefinite suspension, has shown enough maturity and love for the party and must be brought back.



“As a party, we are acclaimed as believers in the rule of law and protectors of the rights of the vulnerable. As things stand now, it appears there is a deliberate attempt to run down the mandate that the delegates exercised so emphatically in Tamale in April 2014. This [continuous suspension of Mr Agyapong] will make a mockery of the Congress process,” the group averred.



But the United Young Patriots described the calls as a “propaganda, needless” and a waste of “precious time”.



The group said the National Executive Council of the party did not violate the constitution in the matter relating to the suspension of Mr. Agyepong.



The Young Patriots advised Agyepong’s supporters to stop the distractions and lend support for the policies launched by the President.











