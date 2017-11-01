Kwabena Agyepong Has Clout To Stop Vigilantism - NPP Youth

Kwabena Agyepong Related Stories New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth group in the Volta Region has reiterated the call on the Party to lift its suspension on Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, the Party’s elected General Secretary to stop activities of vigilante groups affiliated with the NPP.



They said Mr Agyepong has the clout and connections with the grassroots of the Party to stop acts of vandalism and attacks on public officials by some youth groups in the Party.



The group at a press conference in Ho said the continuous suspension of Mr Agyepong was affecting the future of the Party and appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene as the “Father for all” and bring finality to the matter.



Mr Roland Kaykay Fiakpi, convener of the group said reinstating Mr Agyepong would be in the greater interest of the unity and cohesiveness of the Party “in the spirit of fairness and natural justice.”



He said Mr Agyepong smoothly managed and supervised presidential and parliamentary primaries across the country, which contributed greatly to the Party’s victory at the 2016 polls and that it was not true the elections were won without him, because “election is a process, not an event.”



Mr Fiakpi said Mr Agyepong’s conduct whilst in suspension had been exemplary, so his continuous suspension portrayed a “deliberate intention to subvert the will of the Tamale Congress.”



He alleged that the Party promised to reinstate Mr Agyepong six months after the 2016 general elections and asked the authorities not to further delay the lifting of his suspension, ten months after the elections.



NPP youth groups in Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Greater Accra and Northern regions have made similar appeals to the National Council of the Party.