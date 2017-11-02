Ghanaians Should Forgive Us - NPP

Related Stories Acting Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Adomako Baafi has called on Ghanaians to accept the apology by Mr. George Ayisi-Boateng, Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, over his derogatory comments.



According to Mr. Adomako Baafi, the party admits the comments by Mr. Ayisi-Boateng were out of place.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, he stated that the ruling NPP doesn't entertain divisive statements whether implicitly or explicitly made and irrespective of the personality who makes such statements.



He stressed that Mr. Ayisi-Boateng's remarks to the tertiary student's wing of the NPP - TESCON - is no exception because "that's not the language of the party. It’s not Akufo-Addo’s language neither Addo Kufour’s language nor John Agyekum Kufour’s language. So Ghanaians should forgive us.”



He appealed to the nation to pardon the diplomat's conduct particularly when he has rendered an apology to such effect.