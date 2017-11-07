Corruption So Glare In Volta MDAs - Dr. Letsa

Related Stories The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, has bemoaned the high rate of corruption among civil servants at the various Municipal and District Assemblies in his region.



According to Dr Letsa, this phenomenon has contributed significantly to the underdeveloped state of the region since funds allocated for development projects end up in pockets of corrupt civil servants.



Dr Letsa made this known during a working tour in districts in the middle and southern parts of the region.



He indicated that a careful look at the 2016 audit reports of MDAs in the region revealed how civil servants sidelined laid down procurement procedures solely to enrich themselves.



“Human beings working in the assemblies are only interested in lining their pockets than developing the communities. When I read the audit report of the assemblies, it is so shameful and I felt like weeping”, he lamented.



He further said that “it is only thieves who use the slogan ‘everybody chop from their workside’. In one audit report an MP spent GhC90,000 without a single receipt, there was no relevant documents to cover the expenditure.”



He expressed displeasure at the development where civil servants have turned to establish construction firms and award contracts to their own companies and end up delivering shoddy works at the expense of the taxpayers money.



He, therefore, charged Municipal and District Chief Executives, internal auditors and traditional authorities to act as gatekeepers to block loopholes being used by corrupt public officials in stealing public funds.



“I would offer a leadership of integrity and won’t shield any individual caught stealing public funds. You will be handed over to the appropriate institutions when caught. Deliver you mandated duties wholeheartedly and God will bless you”, Dr Letsa advised.