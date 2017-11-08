I Will Make Upper East NPP ‘World Bank’ – Prez. Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated his determination to develop the Upper East region, though politically the New Patriotic Party is not popular in that region.



According to the president, his government has come for all and whether a region is a stronghold of the NPP or not, he will ensure that developments are fairly extended to all.



Addressing the Upper East regional House of chiefs at the Flag Staff House on Tuesday, 7th November, 2017, President Akufo-Addo said the Upper East region would be a major target of his government.



“I’m determined to make the Upper East region a major target of mine. I hope that you are not going to be upset. Absolutely, Volta region is the weakest region for the NPP so we need to do some extra work there to bring the region on board,” he remarked.



The President added that even though the Upper East Region is the second weakest region for his party in terms of its political fortunes, he is hopeful that those fortunes will improve through the work his government will do in the region.



He pledged that all the major issues bothering the region will be addressed promptly by his administration.



Addressing the standing committee of the Upper East Regional House of chiefs who paid a courtesy call on him, President Akufo-Addo said even though his administration did not inherit much from the previous administration, he and his government have begun to revive and restock the state coffers.



To that end, his presidency will ensure that every region of the country receives a fair share of the resources of the country. He also assured of even distribution of the state resources across all the ten regions of Ghana as dictated by the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.



The standing Committee of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs made known to the president some major issues they want government to address.



Amongst them is the completion of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, proposal to government to acquire certain lands I the region compulsorily.



They also suggested to government to develop an irrigation system that will support an all year round farming in the region instead of the current 3 months out of 12 months farming cycle I the Upper East, completion of major roads in the region, amongst others.





