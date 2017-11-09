Slow Pace of Jailing 'Corrupt' NDC Officials Emboldening Them - Atik

Related Stories Embittered General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) Atik Mohammed has called on the Akufo-Addo administration to hasten processes to "jail" corrupt NDC officials.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Atik Mohammed expressed worry that President Akufo-Addo and his government seem to have slowed down after promising Ghanaians they would deal judiciously with corrupt officials.



He sought to remind the President that prosecuting the officials was one of the several reasons Ghanaians voted the NPP into power.



He therefore wondered why the government "evidence gathering is so slow" and when the current administration will be ready to deliver on their promise to Ghanaians.



Atik Mohammed advised security agencies like the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to begin investigations into alleged corruption cases involving the previous government and assist the government in prosecuting any individual involved in any kind of corruption during the erstwhile Mahama government.



He noted that the fight against corruption should be a collective effort and so looking forward to Akufo-Addo government working with the appropriate institutions to gather evidence.



He however urged NDC officials to be patient because they will be jailed as soon as the government quickly gathers evidence to prosecute them.



“The process of evidence gathering is so slow, so annoying and so discouraging . . . The fight against corruption should be one and should be seen to be one. We should fight it and we should be seen fighting it,” he said.