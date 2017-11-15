SP’s Work Will Be Legitimized If Corrupt Actors In Akufo Addo’s Govt Are Arrested - Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories The legitimacy of the office of the Special Prosecutor will be in doubt and also undermined if the establishment was made with political colours to target only officials from the previous Mahama-led NDC government and not in Akufo Addo’s government, says General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



According to him, those who think the office of the Special Prosecutor is set up to imprison only NDC officials are undermining the legitimacy of the office at this early stage.



Reacting on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show to a question that some NDC officials who served in Mahama-led NDC government are shivering to the core, after learning of the passage of the Special Prosecutor’s Bill into law, General Mosquito quizzed “why should it be only NDC to panic upon the passage of the bill into law?”



“They are undermining the office with this mentality because if only NDC should panic then it means the work of the Special Prosecutor is defined already that NDC officials are the target of the office. If the target is not only NDC officials, why should someone think NDC officials are panicking?”



He maintained that since corruption has no political colour, any mindset that the office of the Special Prosecutor is targeting only NDC officials will make it easy for anybody to draw the conclusion that it is a witch-hunting instrument.



He argued that the Special Prosecutor cannot ignore the emerging issues of corruption in Akufo Addo’s government; thus, ignoring such prevailing cases to target only NDC officials who served under Mahama administration will undermine the legitimacy of the office.



“Whatever is going on today, if corruption stinks in it, then it is the duty of the Special Prosecutor and also whatever took place in the previous Mahama administration, if corruption is involved it is as well the duty of the prosecutor to deal with it”, he averred.



“In fact, the work of the Special Prosecutor will be legitimized in the effort he will put up first to block the ongoing corruption allegations in this new government...Office of the Special Prosecutor will lose its legitimacy if their work is seen to target only NDC people and not those in the current administration,” Asiedu Nketia demanded.