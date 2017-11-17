NPP Chase Troublemakers

Related Stories The Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region has vowed to deal ruthlessly with party members that will try to create trouble.



According to the party, it will not be lenient with any party member, who would blatantly breach party’s laws just to create confusion in the NPP.



The move is intended to promote total discipline in the ruling political party so as to boost their chances of winning the 2020 polls on s silver platter.



Ashanti Regional Scribe of the NPP, Sam Pyne, has stated emphatically that total discipline in the NPP is key in ensuring the proper growth of the party.



In this regard, Sam Pyne stated that the party leadership would always ensure that members of the NPP respects party laws to the core.



He was of the conviction that ensuring discipline in the NPP would go a long way to help the ruling political party to stay in power for a longer time.



“We want our dear NPP to stay in political power for a longer time so that Ghanaians can continue to benefit from our laudable programmes and policies.



“In line with this, the party leadership is determined to uproot all forms of indiscipline in the party in our strongest hold, the Ashanti region.



“We shall therefore not hesitate to strictly apply the laws of the party against any party member that would breach party laws”, he stated categorically.



Sam Pyne also warned party members to do away with infighting and backbiting, stressing that the party needs total unity and oneness to flourish.



The NPP Scribe disclosed that the party leadership had worked to resolve most of the troubles that has hit the party in some parts of the Ashanti region, so far.



Sam Pyne admonished party members to see each other as a brother or a sister so that together they can work to improve the fortunes of the NPP.