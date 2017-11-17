Yamoah Ponko Commends Akufo-Addo Government

Kwaku Afrifa Yamoah Ponko Related Stories Former Municipal Chief Executive for the Ejisu Juaben Municipality, Kwaku Afrifa Yamoah Ponko has commended government for the creation of the new Municipal and District Assemblies.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, he noted that it will help bring development in most parts of the country especially the rural areas which hitherto were inaccessible and lacked development.



He mentioned that it should not only be a paper work but government must be seen working to improve the infrastructure of these newly created districts, adding that it will help in the equitable distribution of the nations resources.



He said the Ministry for Local Government and Rural Development should also put Government to the task to ensure that all municipal and district assemblies are well catered for in the newly created ones.



A Legislative Instrument (LI) was laid in Parliament on Thursday for the creation of 38 new districts.



Some other districts have also been elevated to Municipal status.



The LI, which was laid in Parliament by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, will mature within 21 sitting days.



New districts



The creation of the new municipalities and districts involves the elevation and realignment of some municipalities and districts.



The list of new districts include Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo Ano South East, Amansie South, Amansie West, Atwima Nwabiagya North, Adansi South, Akrofruom, Adansi North, Adansi Asokwa, Obuasi East, Afigya Kwabre South and Afigya Kwabre North, all in the Ashanti Region.



In the Brong Ahafo Region, the new districts are Pru West, Pru East and Berekum West.



For Central Region, Assin North, Gomoa Central, Gomoa East and Asene Manso are the new districts to be created.



The districts to be created in the Eastern Region are Okere, Atiwa West, Atiwa East, Fanteakwa South and Fanteakwa North.



For the Northern Region, Nanton, Bunkpurugu and Yunyoo constitute the new districts.



The Bolgatanga East, Garu and Tempane districts are to be created in the Upper East Region.



New municipalities



Among the new municipalities to be created are Oforikrom, Kwadaso, Old Tafo, Asokwa, Juaben, Ejisu and Atwima Nwabiagya, all in the Ashanti Region.



Berekum East is the only municipality to be created in the Brong Ahafo Region.



For Central Region, we have only the Assin Fosu muncipality.



In the Eastern Region, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Birim Central, Abuakwa South, Abuakwa North and Akwapim North form the new municipalities.



The Okaikwei, Ablekuma North, Ablekuma West, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso West, Ga West, Ga North, Weija, Ga South, Tema West, Krowor and Ledzokuku are the new municipalities in the Greater Accra Region.



Savelugu, Bolgatanga and Effia Kwesimintsim are the new municipalities in the Northern, Upper East and Western regions, respectively.



Elevated



Twenty-eight other existing districts have been elevated to municipal status.



They are Asante Akim South, Ahafo Ano North and Kwabre East in the Ashanti Region.



For Brong Ahafo, Atebubu Amantim, Tano North, Tano South and Jaman South, while Kwaebibirem in the Eastern Region, have been elevated.



In Greater Accra, only Kpone Katamanso has been elevated to a municipal status, with Sagnerigu, Nanumba North, East Mamprusi, West Mamprusi, East Gonja and Gushiegu, all in the Northern Region, also elevated.



Jirapa, Lawra and Sissala East are the elevated municipalities in Upper West, while Krachi East, Ketu North and Nkwanta South, all in the Volta Region, are to be elevated.



In the Western Region, Bibiani-Anhiawso-Bekwai, Jomoro, Prestea-Huni Valley, Aowin, Wassa Amenfi West, Wassa Amenfi East and Ahanta West are to be elevated.





