Performance Report On Ministers To Be Released...

Related Stories The Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation will release its assessment of the performance of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Ministers in January 2018.



Speaking to Citi News, the Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei said a preliminary assessment has already been submitted to Cabinet.



“There will be a final assessment for the year in January [2018] and at that time, we will make it public,” he said.



The creation of the Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio by the President at the beginning of his tenure was met with criticism by a section of the public who cited duplication of functions since most Ministries already have such units within their structure.



But the government rejected such claims indicating such a role is necessary for tracking the implementation of government policies and programs.



The Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation was set up to consolidate government’s activities by ensuring appointees live up to set targets and culminate in the overall growth agenda for the country.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has 110 people serving as ministers, ministers of state and deputies in his administration, the highest in the country’s history.



Out of the total 110, 20 are Regional Ministers and their Deputies, 40 ministers for various ministries, with 50 deputies.



In July, Dr. Akoto Osei had said his outfit will by October 2017 give an account of the performances of the various ministries towards achieving set targets.



According to him, at the time, the ministries had already submitted reports detailing their key priority areas to be assessed on.



He further intimated that targets for the Finance and Energy ministries will be paramount in the assessment.



